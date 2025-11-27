Stores to open early as record sales expected for Black Friday

“The biggest thing we’re expecting is a lot of people and a lot of energy,’ Gilmore said.

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

He expects about 600 people to be lined up at 6 a.m. Friday when the store opens looking for doorbuster deals on televisions, computers and appliances.

Gilmore said in addition to deals, customer service is key to making the day successful.

“A lot of people who shop on Black Friday only shop on Black Friday. We do our best to help them and give them a good experience,” he said.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The National Retail Federation predicts a record 186.9 million people will shop between Thanksgiving on Thursday through Cyber Monday this year.

That number is up more than 3 million from last year’s record amount.

According to the NRF, Black Friday will be the most popular day with 70% of shoppers planning to spend money in stores.

Many local retail box stores will open early on Friday for shoppers. Area malls like Dayton Mall and Mall at Fairfield Commons are expected to open at 7 a.m. Black Friday. The Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe will open at 6 a.m. Black Friday.

Cyber Monday is second, with 40% of shoppers predicted to make an online purchase.

“The holidays are an important part of many consumers’ budgets, and that trend is especially true this season,” said Katherine Cullen, NRF vice president of industry and consumer insights. “As a record number of shoppers are expected this Thanksgiving weekend, retailers are prepared to meet the needs of consumers with great value and convenience.”

Top items consumers are expected to gift are clothing and accessories (50%), gift cards (43%) and toys (32%).

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Total gift card spending is expected to reach $29.1 billion, up from $28.6 billion last year.

Consumers plan to purchase between three and four gift cards and expect to spend about $171 per person.

Restaurants are the most popular gift card type (27%), followed by bank-issued cards (25%), department stores (25%) and coffee shops (20%), according to the forecast.

The National Retail Federation expects holiday spending to surpass $1 trillion for the first time, with sales predicted to grow between 3.7% and 4.2% over 2024.

Shoppers started earlier this year, according to the federation, with almost 60% reporting that they made holiday purchases beginning in October, a trend that started at the end of the COVID pandemic.

Early Black Friday Opening Hours

5 a.m.: Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, JCPenney, Kohl’s, Old Navy, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

6 a.m.: Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Meijer, Target, Walmart, Cincinnati Premium Outlets

7 a.m.: Burlington Coat Factory, GameStop, Home Goods, Marshalls, Nordstrom, TJ Maxx, Dayton Mall, Mall at Fairfield Commons.

8 a.m.: Barnes and Noble, Sam’s Club for Plus members

9 a.m.: Costco, Sam’s Club

Hours may vary by location so check with your local store.