Springfield’s 178th to welcome new top enlisted leader

Airmen assigned to the 178th Wing board an Ohio National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment during a combat readiness inspection at Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base, July 14, 2025. Guard photo.

1 hour ago
An Air National Guard wing in Springfield will welcome a new enlisted leader Saturday.

A new command chief will assume authority of the 178th Wing during a ceremony Saturday at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base.

Chief Master Sgt. Charles Hansel will assume authority as the wing’s senior enlisted leader from Chief Master Sgt. Jacquita Melton, who will relinquish authority after three years of service.

A chief master sergeant is an E-9, the Air Force’s highest enlisted slot. Command chief master sergeants act as senior advisers to unit and base commanders.

A Security Forces Airmen assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 178th Wing engages with citizens during the wing's Community Day in April 2023 in Springfield. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jill Maynus)

Only 1% of the Air Force enlisted personnel can hold the grade of E-9 at any one time

The ceremony will feature a traditional change of authority, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility from one command chief to the next.

Hansel previously served as the command chief for the 178th Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Group.

A retirement ceremony for Melton will be held immediately following the change-of-authority portion of the ceremony.

About 1,500 people work on the Springfield base, about 400 of them full-time.

