Springfield Symphony to get animated with ‘Bugs Bunny at the Symphony’ concert

For a lot of people, their introduction to classical music, opera and other genres from days past came through Looney Tunes and Merry Melodies cartoons starring Bugs and his animated pals. Conductor George Daugherty was one of them, and 36 years ago, he pioneered a concept now common with musicians performing live music to filmed entertainment for an audience.

What could’ve gone down like Wile E. Coyote off the side of a mountain was instead embraced with more than 300 venues over the past 35 years including internationally and 22 times at the famous Hollywood Bowl. Even with a resume of accomplishments, venues and celebrities he’s worked with that could fill a book, Daugherty has had so much fun with this program for enthused audiences that he’s still with it.

“It’s a real time machine taking us back, but you still see new things they are so packed with details” he said.

The Kuss Auditorium stage will sport a gigantic screen playing 16 different Looney Tunes cartoons with Daugherty conducting the SSO musicians to music by known composers including Richard Wagner, Gioachino Rossini and Johann Strauss and other familiar tunes by the talents conducting the music during the Looney Tunes heyday.

While combining cartoons and symphonic concerts doesn’t seem a natural fit, that’s the beauty of “Bugs Bunny at the Symphony” as it crosses those lines as Bugs can go from conducting to playing the harp and piano to ballet dancing that has reached international audiences.

“It’s the perfect combination of highbrow and lowbrow. It’s a very universal response in these cartoons resonate the same way, capturing hearts and souls,” Daugherty said.

He pointed out the Merrie Melodies and Looney Tunes names grew out of Warner Bros. having a music division and the animated shorts were a way to promote those. Shorts were created like “Baton Bunny,” “Rhapsody Rabbit” and “What’s Opera, Doc” that utilized some of the more classical tunes that some would later recall first hearing as kids.

Daugherty said he’s seen families with multiple generations come to the concerts.

“It plays beautifully for all ages,” he said. “Kids love colorful, funny animation, and adults see more of the sophisticated humor. It’s the perfect fit to introduce younger kids to the magic of the symphony.”

Although the show has played some of the biggest cities and largest venues and with every major orchestra in the U.S., it’s just as thrilling to perform it for medium and smaller-sized crowds.

“We love New York and the Hollywood Bowl, but there is a particular joy to playing in towns like Springfield. We are thrilled to be with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra,” said Daugherty.

Tickets cost $52-81 and special balcony tickets are for sale for $18 each while they last. The Clark State Performing Arts Center is located at 300 S. Fountain Ave.

To purchase tickets or for more information, go to www.springfieldsym.org/event-details/warner-bros-discovery-presents-bugs-bunny-at-the-symphony.