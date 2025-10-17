Springfield man sentenced to probation for filming teen in Riverside

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court
A Springfield man will not serve time in prison after he reportedly secretly filmed a 13-year-old in Riverside.

What was he sentenced to?

Probation: Judge Elizabeth Ellis sentenced Michael Richards, 52, to up to years of community control sanctions, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

If he violates the terms of his probation, he could be sentenced to two to eight years in prison.

Sex offender registry: He is a Tier II sex offender and must register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

What did he plead to?

Guilty plea: In September, Richards pleaded guilty to one count of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, according to court documents.

Three counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance and four counts of voyeurism were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

Filming teen: Richards allegedly used his cellphone to secretly film a 13-year-old girl.

The incidents took place between March 6 and May 18, 2024, according to the indictment.

Multiple videos: Investigators recovered five videos from Richards’ phone, according to police.

