Investors buy Springfield golf club property for $2.2M+

In an email, Stuckey said he and Ryan Harris purchased the property together. A message seeking further comment was left for him.

Stuckey acted as the statutory agent in the creation of the purchasing limited liability company, according to state records.

An employee answering the phone at the club Friday morning said no one was available to answer questions.

The course had been up for auction in November, according to a Facebook post by The Solomon Group, a group of real estate investors.

Nostalgic Golf LLC purchased the club at 500 Roscommon Drive for $1.44 million in May 2012. That sale included an 18-hole golf course, a Stables Bar and Restaurant and a banquet facility.

Windy Knoll had fallen into receivership in 2011, with more than $4.5 million in debt at the time, according to court documents.

The property includes more than 56 acres. The course was built on land once roamed by such Kentucky Derby thoroughbreds as Executioner’s Reason.