Springboro police seek public’s help finding missing 18-year-old

The Springboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 18-year-old woman believed to be endangered.
Madeleine R. Schmitz was last seen Monday buying items from the Drug Mart at 240 W. Central Ave., according to police. She was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and black flip flops.
A neighbor saw Schmitz around 6:35 p.m. near state Route 741 and state Route 73, according to police. She does not have a phone and hasn’t been on social media accounts since she went missing.
Schmitz is 5′2 and about 256 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown mid-length, curly hair.
Anyone with information on her location should call the Springboro Police Department 937-748-0611.
