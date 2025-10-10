Soybeans, tariffs and the federal shutdown: Local impacts of federal actions this week

As the government shutdown continues, there have been no signs on Capitol Hill of any bipartisan deal to reopen shuttered agencies.
This federal shutdown impacts thousands of civilian employees at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, as well as active servicemembers, who continue to work without pay.
Democrats demand that Republicans repeal changes in Medicaid approved earlier this year as part of Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.” Democrats also want the GOP to agree to the renewal of health insurance subsidies slated to expire on Jan. 1, 2026.
While Democrats have focused on health care, Republicans have accused them of trying to use the impasse to give health care to undocumented immigrants — who are not eligible for health care benefits.
Some GOP senators have said they are open to talks on the health subsidies question — but they want Democrats to first vote to reopen the federal government.
And the Trump administration recently warned of no guaranteed back pay for federal workers during the shutdown, reversing what has been long-standing policy for some 750,000 furloughed employees.
What’s happening in southwest Ohio
• Soybeans and tariffs: The soybean industry is vital to Ohio’s economic health, generating approximately $3 billion annually in direct sales and contributing an estimated $8 billion in indirect economic impact. But ongoing tariffs on China and stalled trade negotiations are putting financial pressure on Ohio farmers, including many locally. China continues sourcing soybeans from other countries, while the U.S. has yet to secure a new trade agreement to restore domestic purchases.
Other federal updates:
• Hamas and Israel: World leaders expressed hope for peace and urged Israel and Hamas to fulfill their commitments in the hours after Trump announced that the parties had agreed to the “first phase” of a deal signaling a major breakthrough in the two-year war in Gaza. Hamas will release all 20 living hostages in the coming days in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, while the Israeli military will begin a withdrawal from the majority of Gaza.
• American cities and the Guard: Trump said the Illinois governor and Chicago mayor should be punished for their opposition to his deployment of National Guard troops for his immigration and crime crackdown. But the officials said they would not be deterred. Trump wrote on Truth Social that Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. JB Pritzker “should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers!” It was a reference to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
• Planned Parenthood and federal funds: A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from requiring recipients of federal teen pregnancy prevention grants to comply with Trump’s orders aimed at curtailing “radical indoctrination” and “gender ideology.” The policy requiring changes to the pregnancy prevention program was part of the fallout from a series of executive orders Trump signed starting in his first day back in the White House, aimed at rolling back recognition of LGBTQ+ people and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. The ruling is a victory for three Planned Parenthood affiliates.
