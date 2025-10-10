Soybeans, tariffs and the federal shutdown: Local impacts of federal actions this week

Democrats demand that Republicans repeal changes in Medicaid approved earlier this year as part of Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.” Democrats also want the GOP to agree to the renewal of health insurance subsidies slated to expire on Jan. 1, 2026.

While Democrats have focused on health care, Republicans have accused them of trying to use the impasse to give health care to undocumented immigrants — who are not eligible for health care benefits.

Some GOP senators have said they are open to talks on the health subsidies question — but they want Democrats to first vote to reopen the federal government. And the Trump administration recently warned of no guaranteed back pay for federal workers during the shutdown, reversing what has been long-standing policy for some 750,000 furloughed employees.

What’s happening in southwest Ohio

• Soybeans and tariffs: The soybean industry is vital to Ohio’s economic health, generating approximately $3 billion annually in direct sales and contributing an estimated $8 billion in indirect economic impact. But ongoing tariffs on China and stalled trade negotiations are putting financial pressure on Ohio farmers, including many locally. China continues sourcing soybeans from other countries, while the U.S. has yet to secure a new trade agreement to restore domestic purchases.

Other federal updates: