Southwest Ohio experiencing moderate drought after dry end to summer

The majority of the state is experiencing a moderate drought, with parts of Northwest Ohio in a severe drought.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Logan Clark said there is a chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

The best chance will be Tuesday night, with some embedded thunderstorms possible. Some areas could see localized heavy rains.

As of Thursday, Clark said it appeared about half an inch of rainfall was expected, but that could change.

He said this time of year starts to get into the drier months, but Ohio and the Dayton region have already seen less rain than normal the past few months.

In September the Dayton area typically receives 3.31 inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Last month, the agency recorded approximately half of that — 1.68 inches of rainfall.

There were five days in September with rainfall. Sept. 22 had the most rainfall with 1.19 inches.

August had slightly less rain.

The region normally has 2.96 inches of rain in August, but this year, NWS recorded 1.34 inches.

Almost all of that rainfall came over a two-day period. The Dayton area had 1.21 inches of rain on Aug. 12 and 0.12 inches on Aug. 13.

As of Oct. 1, open burning is banned from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Ohio.

The state’s burn ban is in effect during March, April May, October and November.

Open burning is any outdoor fire that does not vent into the chimney.

There’s an increased risk for wildfires in the fall due to dry leaves, grass and weeds, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Clark noted that having drier soil can cause grass fires to spread more or quicker.

People should never leave a fire unattended and should have tools and water on hand.