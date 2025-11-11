Snowfall records set for Dayton, Cincinnati Monday

In Dayton, a record snowfall of 3.6 inches fell, breaking the old record for Nov. 10 of 0.2 inches set in 1960.

In Cincinnati, 2.1 inches of snow was measured, breaking the previous record for the day of 0.3 inches, set back in 1948.

Monday’s snow storm brought as much as 4 inches reported at communities across the Miami Valley and cause Snow Emergencies to be declared in Montgomery and Warren counties.

NWS meteorologists previously said that the snows, which were the first of the season, were a little early, but still within a normal time frame for this area.

The very earliest in the fall that the NWS recorded snow in the area was a storm on Oct. 18-19, 1989, where a freak snowstorm dropped 5 inches of snow.