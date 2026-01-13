Snow showers expected Wednesday, additional rounds possible this weekend

Some spotty accumulations are possible in the afternoon and evening, but most communities will get less than an inch of snow.

Snow will begin to mix with the rain Wednesday morning and early afternoon as light precipitation overspreads the region. As colder air continues to funnel in, a full transition to snow will occur. Light snow accumulations will be possible Wed afternoon through Wed night. pic.twitter.com/tUqzhijtoJ — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 13, 2026

Highs will be in the mid-40s Wednesday, but temperatures will drop during the day as a cold front moves into the region. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-20s.

The cold front will also bring winds, with gusts of up to 25 to 30 mph possible.

Wind chills will be in the 20s by Wednesday evening and in single digits by Thursday morning.

Snow could linger early Thursday, but snow showers will come to an end by daybreak.

Thursday will be freezing with highs in the mid- to upper 20s.

Temperatures will climb to the mid-30s Friday, but snow chances return and will continue into Saturday.