Several local reps sign letter recommending Lt. Gov. Tressel for OSU president

Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel talks during a roundtable discussion on Tuesday at Sinclair Conference Center. Tressel and visited the campus on the latest stop of workforce discussions with education and business leaders around the state. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Several local state representatives signed a letter urging the Ohio State University Board of Trustees to choose Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel as the next president of the university.

The letter declares the representatives’ “strong support” for Tressel, generally lauding his leadership experience and specifically highlighting his former posts as president of Youngstown State University and head football coach for OSU.

It concludes by asking the board for their “full and fair consideration” for the lieutenant governor.

Local representative signers include Tim Barhost (R-Ft. Laramie), Rodney Creech (R-West Alexandria), Jennifer Gross (R-West Chester), Thomas Hall (R-Madison Twp.), Bernard Willis (R-Springfield), Jonathan Newman (R-Troy) and Angela King (R-Celina).

