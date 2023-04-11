Semi hauling contaminated soil from East Palestine crashes in NE Ohio

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the semi was hauling about 40,000 pounds of soil northbound on state Route 165 near the Mahoning/Columbiana County line when it went off the right side of the road and overturned, spilling about half of the contaminated soil on the roadway and the berm.

Explore Lawmakers have proposed multiple bills following East Palestine train derailment

Route 165 was closed from state Route 617 in Mahoning County to state Route 14 in Columbiana County due to the cleanup.