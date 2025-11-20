Seasonal illnesses on the rise - but not drastically - in southwest Ohio

Ziemnik said the first cases of influenza A have arrived, but all the numbers are what is expected

In fact, Ziemnik said, there’s been a marked decrease in the number of RSV cases to Dayton Children’s so far this season as the RSV shot becomes more prevalent.

Last year, RSV was a leading reason for patients admitted to Dayton Children’s, she said, with a 6.8% positivity rate. Though early in the season, that rate is 0.5% this year.

“The RSV shot is really the first huge game-changer in my career,” Ziemnik said.

Explore Local clinic says it is seeing an uptick in dog parvovirus cases

RSV vaccines received approval from the Food and Drug Administration in 2023 and became commonplace last year, Ziemnik said, with insurance companies including the shot in their coverage.

She recommends the shot for all infants under 8 months old and expectant mothers.

She recommends the RSV and COVID shots for anyone eligible, but said if you’re only going to get one, get a flu shot.

“Flu is still the mainstay. In all honesty, anyone that lives, breathes or goes to Kroger should get a flu vaccine,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends an annual flu shot for anyone 6 months old and older.

This year, the CDC is emphasizing shared decision-making for the COVID vaccine, encouraging conversations between patients and their health care provider.

Under Ohio law, pharmacists, pharmacy interns and pharmacy technicians can administer the COVID vaccine without a prescription to anyone 5 or older, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the ODH, stressed the importance of vaccinations not only for seasonal illnesses, but for a litany of potentially life-threatening diseases.

“The fact is that we continue to see too many people contracting illnesses that can have very serious health effects,” Vanderhoff said. ”For decades now, we have had very safe and very effective vaccines for serious diseases that include polio, tetanus, rotavirus, flu, pneumococcal disease, hepatitis and many others. So I join countless healthcare providers in encouraging everyone to stay up to date on their vaccines."

Dayton Children’s Hospital has flu vaccines available at all Kids Express locations, COVID vaccines at the Centerville and Beavercreek locations, and RSV vaccines at the Centerville location.