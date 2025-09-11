Search: How much area’s largest nonprofits pay their top-paid employees

Federal law requires transparency of nonprofits in exchange for getting tax breaks, donations from the public and often considerable government funding. For many, that includes listing on publicly accessible tax forms how much they pay their top executives.

The Dayton Daily News this year used these records to investigate executive pay at area nonprofits. Our reporters analyzed revenues and compensation for 100 of our areas largest nonprofits from 2021 to 2023, the most recent year for which most organizations have filed records with the IRS. Go here for more on how and why we undertook this analysis.

This analysis excludes hospitals, because a previous Dayton Daily News investigation analyzed hospital CEO pay following the pandemic.

Below are 100 of the largest nonprofits in southwest Ohio, their revenues for 2023 and their top paid employee in 2023. Note that this list includes only organizations that have filed a 2023 IRS form 990 — which is required by law — that includes top employee pay. Some organizations file on a fiscal year calendar, so the 2023 data is from the fiscal year ending in 2023.

If you have any questions about this data, contact editor Josh Sweigart at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com.

NAMECITY2023 Top Paid Employee2023 Top Employee Pay2023 Revenues
CARESOURCEDAYTONErhardt Preitauer, CEO$12,030,121$11.8 billion
WRIGHT-PATT CREDIT UNIONBEAVERCREEKTIMOTHY MISLANSKY, President and CEO$1,022,274$518,010,000
HEARTLAND HEALTH & WELLNESS FUNDDAYTONJerry Evans, Administrator $227,320$330,278,227
COMMUNITY BLOOD CENTERDAYTONDavid M Smith MD, CEO $1,619,077$274,847,005
ALLIANCE PHYSICIANS INCMIAMISBURGSharrett Kevin, Physician $581,323$136,271,757
GOODWILL EASTER SEALS MIAMI VALLEYDAYTONLance Detrick, President$397,114$102,156,236
OTTERBEIN HOMESLEBANONJill Wilson, President/CEO$638,515$89,935,477
THE HOSPICE OF DAYTON INCDAYTONJohn Ahern, VP of Medical Care/Medical Director$374,933$83,908,282
WITTENBERG COLLEGE BOARD OF DIRECTORSSPRINGFIELDDr. Michael Frandsen, President$365,133$78,702,689
IRON WORKERS SOUTHERN OH & VICINITY WELFARE TRVANDALIAPenny Brown, Administrative Manager$170,128$67,128,006
GRACEWORKS LUTHERAN SERVICES (PARENT ORG)DAYTONJudy A Budi (President/CEO)$381,255$63,219,996
AREA AGENCY ON AGING PLANNING AND SERVICE AREA 2DAYTONDouglas Mcgarry, Exec. Director and Secretary$276,824$52,654,051
OTTERBEIN LEBANONLEBANONKendra Couch, Executive Director $214,206$48,783,640
MIAMI VALLEY CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTERS INCDAYTONBerta Velilla, President/CEO$216,492$47,998,865
1307 DAY AIR CREDIT UNION INCDAYTONWilliam Burke, CEO$591,527$45,000,531
BUTLER COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CONSORTIUMHAMILTONStephen Roller, President/CEO$364,919$42,588,659
CHAMPAIGN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES INCURBANAScott Delong, President$268,630$40,450,910
YMCA OF GREATER DAYTONDAYTONDavid J Brunner, Preisdent/CEO$339,195$40,344,139
THE OHIO MASONIC HOMESPRINGFIELDAnthony Berardi, President (Springfield Masonic Community)$178,495$39,422,625
GRACEWORKS LUTHERAN SERVICES (JUDY A BUDI)DAYTONDeborah R Lyle, Administrator $157,451$38,282,081
CINCINNATI NATURE CENTER ASSOCIATIONMILFORDJeffrey R Corney, President/Executive Director$143,418$36,919,947
BUTLER RURAL ELECTRIC COOP INCOXFORDThomas Wolfenbarger, General Manager$233,984$36,467,194
KCI HOLDING USA EMPLOYEE HEALTH CARE PLANSPRINGFIELDMatrix Trust Company, Trustee$11,720$34,231,169
FOODBANK INCDAYTONMichelle Riley, CEO$238,792$33,684,761
0197 UNIVERSAL 1 CREDIT UNION INCDAYTONJessica O Jones, President/Ceo$371,949$26,354,343
RIVER VALLEY CREDIT UNION INCMIAMISBURGJohn E Bowen, President/CEO$317,317$24,333,252
OHIOS HOSPICE INCDAYTONKent Anderson, CEO$432,625$23,312,704
VICTORIA THEATRE ASSOCIATIONDAYTONTy Sutton, President$402,481$22,602,498
CATHOLIC SOCIAL SERVIES OF THE MIAMI VALLEYDAYTONLaura Roesch, CEO$170,830$22,570,544
HOMEFULLDAYTONTina Patterson, CEO$240,157$21,967,938
0053 IH CREDIT UNIONSPRINGFIELDRobb White, President/CEO$414,069$21,014,433
SAMARITAN BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INCDAYTONElisabeth Esposito, Vice Chair/President/CEO$333,812$20,905,232
MIAMI VALLEY COMMUNITY ACTION PARTNERSHIPDAYTONLisa B Stempler, CEO$134,652$20,428,640
TCN BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES INCFAIRBORNEsam Alkhawaga, CMO$270,107$19,690,374
UVPC SPECIALISTS INCDAYTONSameep P Kadakia Md, Physician: Specialty$968,652$18,449,637
WRIGHT BROTHERS INSTITUTE INCDAYTONWendell Banks, Former President$276,509$18,267,503
SPRINGFIELD FOUNDATIONSPRINGFIELDSusan Carey, Executive Director$136,200$18,054,801
MYUSA CREDIT UNION INCMIDDLETOWNJames Miles, CEO$370,740$17,347,880
TOWARD INDEPENDENCE INCXENIAMark Schlater, Chief Executive$276,014$17,283,597
CHOICES IN COMMUNITY LIVING INCDAYTONTrent Grooms, Executive Director$133,804$16,498,610
OHIO TRI COUNTY FOOD ALLIANCESPRINGFIELDTyra Jackson, Former Executive Director$66,281$16,121,509
WARREN COUNTY COMMUNITY SERVICES INCLEBANONDawna Fogarty, CEO$120,559$15,604,814
UPPER VALLEY PROFESSIONAL CORPORATIONDAYTONJulio C Soto Md, Physician: Family Practice $505,956$15,549,373
UNITED FOOD AND COMMERCIAL WORKERS INTL UNIONDAYTONKevin Garvey, President$314,403$15,305,421
RALPH J STOLLE COUNTRYSIDE YMCALEBANONChris Johnson, CEO/President$193,024$14,486,566
HAMILTON COMMUNITY FOUNDATION INCHAMILTONJohn Guidugli, President/CEO$192,225$14,457,747
MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES FOR CLARK CO INCSPRINGFIELDDr Kalpana Vishnupad, Chief Clinical Officer$262,700$13,563,928
CARING PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INCFRANKLINAdam G Reed Dc, President$37,887$13,934,964
GREATER DAYTON AREA HOSPITAL ASSOCDAYTONSarah Hackenbracht, President/Ceo$225,575$13,562,454
LEGACY MINISTRIES INTERNATIONALMIAMISBURGJohn Gredy, Head of School$136,910$10,572,816
THE GREAT MIAMI VALLEY YMCAHAMILTONMike Bramer, President/CEO$191,149$12,567,295
ANTIOCH COLLEGE CORPORATIONYELLOW SPGSJane Fernandes, President$297,385$12,557,562
PRESCHOOL PROMISE INCDAYTONRobyn Lightcap, Executive Director$153,739$12,379,117
IUE-CWA GM BANKRUPTCY CLAIM TRBEAVERCREEKJames Clark, Trust Admin$222,308$12,368,486
WILBERFORCE UNIVERSITYWILBERFORCEDr Elfred Anthony Pinkard, President$245,000$12,211,135
HOSPICE OF MIAMI COUNTY INCTROYHiep Luu, Team Physician $272,204$12,111,138
TROY FOUNDATIONTROYMelissa Kleptz, President/CEO$126,856$11,964,419
THE OHIO MASONIC HOMESPRINGFIELDScott A Buchanan, CEO$313,500$11,786,275
HOBART INSTITUTE OF WELDING TECHNOLOGYTROYScott Mazzulla, President $349,069$10,693,427
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES INCDAYTONElizabeth Cleary, Head of School$233,416$10,055,756
AIR FORCE MUSEUM FOUNDATION INCDAYTONDr. Rorie Cartier, CEO$221,580$10,039,782
TAC INDUSTRIES INCSPRINGFIELDJames Zahora, CEO$193,821$9,774,168
MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL FOUNDATIONDAYTONJenny M Lewis, President Mvh/Gsh Foundation$361,379$9,717,267
COMMUNITY FIRST SOLUTIONSHAMILTONBrett Kirkpatrick, President/CEO$409,451$11,090,024
PHI DELTA THETA FOUNDATIONOXFORDW Andre Cole, Sr. Vp Of Advancement$113,269$9,336,527
DAYTON HISTORYDAYTONBrady Kress, President/CEO$135,299$9,184,281
DAYTON PERFORMING ARTS ALLIANCEDAYTONPatrick Nugent, President/CEO$200,258$9,178,499
UNITED REHABILITATION SERVICES OF GREATER DAYTONDAYTONDennis Grant, CEO$223,890$9,158,004
1368 CODE CREDIT UNIONDAYTONDavid Scott Rutherford, President/CEO/Treasurer$246,651$8,913,808
SUPPORT TO ENCOURAGE LOW INCOME FAMILIESHAMILTONJeffrey Diver, Executive Director$94,761$8,734,851
MIAMI VALLEY PUBLIC MEDIA INCYELLOW SPGSLucas Dennis, President$125,538$8,616,483
0220 ABBEY CREDIT UNION INCVANDALIADean Pielemeier, CEO$223,816$8,612,501
STRATEGIC OHIO COUNCIL FOR HIGHER E DUCATIONBEAVERCREEKCassie Barlow, President$210,820$6,559,582
MIAMI VALLEY HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES INCDAYTONDebbie Watts Robinson, CEO$141,690$8,238,846
NOVA BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INCDAYTONBobby Jones, CEO$152,334$8,122,857
COMMUNITY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INCHAMILTONThomas J Mcmahon, Nurse Practitioner$200,904$9,380,846
TROY CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS INCTROYJeanne Ward, Assistant Superintendent $124,922$7,853,029
BUTLER BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES INCHAMILTONRandy Allman, CEO$174,367$8,099,715
CITYWIDE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATIONDAYTONDaniel Kane, President$210,591$7,566,754
FRIENDS HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATIONYELLOW SPGSHannah Mormon, Director of Nursing$149,867$8,198,538
MORAINE COUNTRY CLUBDAYTONPhilip Stiver, Grounds Super$187,431$7,464,867
INTL ASSOCIATION OF SHEET METAL AIR RAIL & TRANSDAYTONRodney A French, Financial Se$101,385$5,513,185
OHIOS HOSPICE FOUNDATIONDAYTONLori Igel, President of Ohio's Hospice $158,501$7,308,670
ALLIANCE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS INCDAYTONTess Mitchner Asinjo, Principal$118,861$7,252,488
DAYTON DEVELOPMENT COALITION INCDAYTONJeffery C Hoagland, President/CEO$357,977$7,224,559
DELTA ZETA SORORITYOXFORDJohn Gottschall, CFO$554,683$7,172,345
DAYTON-MIAMI VALLEY ENTREPRENEURS CENTERDAYTONScott Koorndyk, Ec President$271,367$7,117,047
ST VINCENT DEPAUL SOCIETY DAYTON OHIODAYTONMichael Vanderburgh, Executive Director$172,465$6,986,117
GREENE COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGINGXENIAKaren Puterbaugh, Executive Director$116,141$6,917,751
SENIOR RESOURCE CONNECTIONDAYTONCindy Fitzwater, President$86,199$6,821,551
NEW HOUSING OHIO INCLEBANONStephen Scott Boone, Executive Director$465,505$6,778,373
0827 DAYMET CREDIT UNIONDAYTONSteven Shore, President/CEO$231,829$6,751,580
OMEGA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATIONDAYTONRev. Vanessa Ward, President$127,099$6,632,217
DAYTON MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORYDAYTONTracey Tomme, President/CEO$187,085$6,521,051
CHILDREN HAVE OPTIONS IN CARING ENVIRONMENTS INCDAYTONJane Anderson, Executive Director$112,673$6,477,668
WINTER GUARD INTERNATIONAL INCMIAMISBURGRon Nankervis, CEO$187,996$6,304,216
DAYBREAK INCDAYTONAlisha Murray (Ceo)$135,242$6,756,193
DAYTON EARLY COLLEGE ACADEMY INCDAYTONSteven Hinshaw (Cfo)$170,100$9,150,836
YWCA DaytonDAYTONTerra Fox Williams (President And Ceo Start 06/2023)$81,608$6,067,271
XCS INCXENIADr Emery Nickerson (Head Of School)$93,706$6,029,879

