Salami, other sausage products under recall for possible Listeria contamination

Nearly 53,000 pounds of ready-to-eat salami, pepperoni, prosciutto and other sausage products are under recall for possible Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The sausage products were produced on various dates from May 23 through Nov. 25, 2022, and shipped to retailers nationwide between Dec. 23, 2022, and Jan. 17.
The following products are subject to recall:
- 6-ounce plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by Meijer Spanish Style charcuterie sampler tray with sell by date of /15/23
- 6-ounce plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO” with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.
- 7-ounce plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with sell by date 142/23/23.
- 7-ounce plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.
- 1-pound plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.
- 1-pound plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with sell by date 5/6/23.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 54″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.
FSIS discovered the problem during routine inspection activities where Listeria monocytogenes was found on surfaces in which the product came into contact, according to a release.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.
Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, it can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Dee Traynor, receptionist, Daniele International LLC, at 401-568-6228 or receptionist@charcuterie.com.
