Records reveal income, wealth of area members of Congress

On the other end is Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, whose modest family assets are concentrated in retirement funds and Park National Bank checking and savings accounts.

The Ohio lawmakers’ financial disclosures, which include most assets save for one’s primary residence (and income other than their $174,000 congressional salary), come amid heightened public interest in the personal finances of public officials — and the potential for abuses and conflicts-of-interest.

Much of this interest stems from the financial dealings of President Donald Trump, whose political and business aspirations have regularly intersected, particularly concerning his cryptocurrency and social media ventures.

But rampant disclosure violations of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act in Congress are also prompting outcries — including from an unlikely, bipartisan coalition of lawmakers within Congress itself. Some legislators want to ban themselves and their congressional colleagues from buying and selling individual stocks altogether, thereby curbing conflicts of interest and banishing the specter of Capitol Hill insider trading.

Below are key findings from each area member of Congress’ latest personal financial disclosures, which cover financial activity during 2024 and that they all filed this month.

Sen. Bernie Moreno, Republican

Credit: Jamie Dupree Credit: Jamie Dupree

Moreno is easily the area’s wealthiest federal lawmaker, with his personal financial portfolio — at minimum — soaring well into eight figures, according to his 2024 disclosure.

Federal lawmakers are only required to disclose the value of their assets and debt in broad ranges. Moreno’s assets are potentially worth more than $226 million.

Moreno reports he no longer owns or draws a salary from his Cleveland-area car dealership. But his dividends, investment income and rent from properties he owns total potentially more than $4 million in income last year.

The senator’s most valuable single assets are a tract of unimproved land in Sunbury, Ohio, valued at between $5 million and $25 million; a similarly valued house in Ocean Reef, Fla.; and condominium in Coconut Grove, Fla.

He also reported six- and seven-figure investments in venture capital funds, a private equity fund, social media platform eToro and real estate in Ohio, Eastchester, N.Y., and Washington, D.C. Moreno and his wife also maintain bank, retirement and mutual fund accounts together worth into the millions of dollars.

Moreno also reported at least $2.75 million — and as much as $11.5 million — in liabilities, mostly from mortgage debt.

Moreno’s office did not address questions about whether the senator’s wealth is at all an advantage or disadvantage while serving as an elected official.

But Moreno sold off his individual stock holdings before entering the Senate to “prevent any and all conflicts of interest,” spokesperson Reagan McCarthy said, adding that Moreno “is steadfastly opposed to career politicians like Nancy Pelosi who have made millions insider trading in Congress and has been clear that members of Congress should be banned from trading stocks, period.”

Pelosi has long maintained that she doesn’t trade stocks or inform the stock-trading decisions of her husband, Paul Pelosi, a financier who each year, in his personal capacity, buys and sells tens of millions of dollars worth of stocks and stock options.

Nancy Pelosi has become a symbol among many Republicans of wealthy liberal excess, particularly after she resisted stock-ban legislation earlier this decade. Last month, the former House speaker endorsed a bipartisan stock-ban bill a Senate committee advanced to the full Senate.

Sen. Jon Husted, Republican

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Husted, who assumed now-Vice President JD Vance’s Senate seat in late January, reported personal assets valued in the high six-figure to low seven-figure range.

Most of Husted’s reported wealth is found in bank accounts and mutual funds held by himself or his wife. They reported owning a few individual stocks, including shares of Intel and German American Bancorp.

Husted also reported that his wife Tina owns A.R.T. Squared — an art production and sales company in Columbus valued at less than $15,000 — and small investments in a title company and G.D. Ritzy’s Restaurant in Columbus. She also listed more than $1,000 in wages last year from Upper Arlington City Schools, where she worked as a golf coach.

Husted’s reported personal income in 2024 consisted of his $221,125 salary as Ohio lieutenant governor and $27,575 as compensation for sitting on the board of Heartland Bank in Columbus.

Husted reported one debt during 2024 — a home equity line of credit at an 8.5% rate valued at up to $100,809. But the line of credit was “paid in full and closed” in March 2024, Husted disclosed.

Husted’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Cincinnati

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Landsman’s 2024 financial disclosure shows numerous individual stock holdings, but he earlier this year confirmed to the Dayton Daily News that he has since sold his individual stocks after a STOCK Act violation snafu in late 2024 and transferred it into broad-based investment funds.

Taken together, the Landsmans’ various assets and holdings are worth well into the six figures at minimum, and potentially into the low seven-figure range, according to the congressman’s 2024 disclosure.

“Most of that money is from my mother and we don’t really touch it,” Landsman wrote in an email. “Our bank account is much more of a reflection of our lives, and it’s not horrible but it’s not great. We have to work pretty hard to save money every month. So I get why people are so angry with how unaffordable life has become. We’re OK, but we should be able to save way more money every month than we are able to — and we live pretty modestly. I drive the same car I’ve driven for years, and buy all my clothes at Macy’s.”

Landsman reported up to $50,000 in mortgage debt and a liability of up to $250,000 related to a margin account.

Lansdman lists himself as member and manager of the firm Landsman & Associates, LLC but reported no income in 2024. His wife works for the Kroger-owned retail analytics firm 84.51°.

Landsman’s district includes all of Warren County.

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Davidson’s largest store of wealth is found in R&E LLC, a Davidson-controlled limited liability company that owns a pair of properties in Troy, each valued at between $1 million and $5 million. One is a property on Olympic Drive leased to Integral Manufacturing Inc., the other a property on South Bay Street leased to a gas station. Davidson reported receiving between $200,000 and $2 million worth of income from them in 2024.

The congressman also reported controlling Yasotay, an LLC valued at up to $100,000 that “owns (internet) domain names and holds them for sale,” noting that the domains “are of unknown value until someone makes an offer.” Davidson formed the company in 2009, according to records maintained by the Ohio secretary of state’s office.

Davidson likewise reported various mutual fund investments in a retirement account, some stock in General Electric and bank accounts. He has between $750,000 and $1.5 million in mortgage debt on his commercial properties.

Connor White, Davidson’s chief of staff, declined to comment.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

Jordan’s personal assets are both modest and uncomplicated — at least compared to many members of Congress.

Checking and savings accounts Jordan maintains at Park National Bank are together worth between $65,000 and $150,000. An Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Defined Benefit Plan account is valued at between $100,000 and $250,000. Jordan and his wife also hold three other state government retirement accounts of “undetermined” value. He owns no stocks and reported no debt.

Beyond his $174,000 congressional salary, Jordan also received between $201 and $1,000 in royalties associated with his 2021 book “Do What You Said You Would Do” and up to $200 for a sports nutrition book he co-wrote in the mid-1990s.

Jordan’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Like Jordan, Turner’s wealth is fairly modest among members of Congress. Most of Turner’s reported wealth is found in the form of exchange-traded funds within an individual retirement account. The total value sits somewhere between several tens of thousands and several hundreds of thousands of dollars. He owns no individual stocks.

Turner’s liabilities include a mortgage on a “D.C. residence” valued at between $250,000 and $500,000 and a personal loan from April 2024 valued at up to $50,000.

Turner is traveling on congressional business and “thus he is unreachable,” spokesperson Jason Galanes said, adding, “I’ll have no responses to your questions.”

Rep. Mike Carey, R-Columbus

Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Carey reported hundreds of thousands of dollars of assets across an investment account and retirement account.

He valued his wife’s interior decorating business City Park Interior of Columbus — “owned solely by the spouse” — at up to $250,000, with income last year of between $100,000 and $1 million. His wife also owns mutual and exchange traded funds through Merrill Lynch worth into the six-figures.

Carey, whose district includes much of Clark and Miami counties, himself took a retirement plan distribution of about $29,500 in 2024 and reported no debt. He owns no individual stocks.

“Congressman Carey holds himself to the highest standard of transparent, ethical conduct as a public servant,” spokesperson Jack Chambers said. “Each member of Congress can operate in a way that they deem best, in compliance with all relevant laws. In his personal commitment to his constituents, recusing himself from trading stocks and other individual assets prevents any appearance of impropriety or abusing the public trust for his personal financial benefit.”