Recalls: Choking hazard baby gym toys, faulty garage door controllers

Consumers are asked to remove the raindrops on the cloud toy by cutting them off with a pair of scissors, taking a photo of the cloud with the raindrops removed, and sending that photo to the recall website at www.skiphoprecall.com. The consumer will then be issued a $10 Skip Hop gift card and a code for free shipping.

The company said consumers should throw the removed raindrops in the trash.

Skip Hop said in the recall that it has received 12 reports of children putting the raindrops into their mouths, but no injuries have been reported.

LiftMaster myQ garage door control panels

Chamberlain Group, LLC, is recalling 115,700 LiftMaster myQ garage door control panels in the U.S. and Canada.

According to the recall, the panel’s secondary entrapment system can fail, causing the garage door to close even with something in the way, posing a risk of someone being trapped under the door.

Model numbers included in the recall include 8500MC, 8500CMC, 8500RGDMC, RJO20MC, RJO20CMC, RJO20CHMC, 889LMMC, 889RGDMC and 041A7928-3MC, with UPC codes 012381203536, 012381203529, 012381203543, 012381188246, 012381191277, 012381203611, 012381203628 and 012381204304.

The recalled panels were made between March and October 2022, and sold individually or with wall-mounted residential jackshaft garage door openers online and in person at Home Depot, Lowes, Menards and other stores and distributors nationwide.

Consumers are asked to contact the Chamberlain Group at the group’s website to receive a free repair kit, including a replacement control panel and installation instructions. The company is contacting all known purchasers directly, according to the recall.

No injuries have been reported in the U.S., the recall said.