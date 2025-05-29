Recall: Dinty Moore beef stew could contain pieces of wood

Hormel Foods is recalling more than 250,000 pounds of canned beef stew because there could be pieces of wood in the stew, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The recall affects 20-ounce cans of “Dinty Moore BEEF STEW” with “BEST BY FEB 2028” and lot code “T02045” printed on the can. There may be additional numbers at the end of the lot code.
The cans were produced Feb. 4, bear establishment number “EST 199G” printed on the can, and were shipped nationwide.
According to the recall, the wood pieces were discovered by customers, who notified Hormel Foods. They received three consumer complaints about the wood pieces, but there have been no confirmed reports of injury, the FSIS said.
Consumers who have the beef stew in their pantries are urged not to eat it, but to throw it away or return it.
Consumers with questions can contact Hormel Foods Corporation by calling 800-523-4635 or emailing media@hormel.com.
