Recall: Dinty Moore beef stew could contain pieces of wood

The cans were produced Feb. 4, bear establishment number “EST 199G” printed on the can, and were shipped nationwide.

According to the recall, the wood pieces were discovered by customers, who notified Hormel Foods. They received three consumer complaints about the wood pieces, but there have been no confirmed reports of injury, the FSIS said.

Consumers who have the beef stew in their pantries are urged not to eat it, but to throw it away or return it.

Consumers with questions can contact Hormel Foods Corporation by calling 800-523-4635 or emailing media@hormel.com.