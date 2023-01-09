springfield-news-sun logo
RECALL: 100 infant deaths linked to Fisher-Price’s Rock ’n Play Sleepers

Fisher-Price’s Rock ’n Play Sleepers, already under a product recall, are now linked to about 100 infant deaths, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Monday.

The company on Monday reannounced its recall of 4.7 million sleepers originally recalled in April 2019.

Infant fatalities have occurred after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

At the time of the initial recall, there were more than 30 deaths linked to the Rock ’n Play.

Since the recall, about 70 more deaths were reported linked to the product, including at least eight that happened after the 2019 recall, though Fisher-Price notes that in some of the reports it is unclear whether it was a Rock ’n Play Sleeper or similar product.

Consumers should immediately stop using the Rock ’n Play and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher at www.mattel.com and click on “Recall & Safety” or 866-812-6518.

The product was sold at major retail stores for between $40 and $149 from September 2009 through April 2019.

