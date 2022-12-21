BreakingNews
Public invited to Dayton VA Christmas Eve service

41 minutes ago
Service will be the Dayton VA’s first since 2019

For the first time since 2019, the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center will host a non-denominational candlelight service Christmas Eve, the VA announced.

The service is to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday in the lobby of the Medical Center, building 330, at 4100 W. Third St. The public is invited.

This marks the return of a tradition that the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted.

The service is open to the public.

Masks are required and other appropriate COVID protocols will be in place, the VA said.

