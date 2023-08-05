Public Health Alert: ALDI beef could contain soft, clear plastic

A public health alert has been issued for packages of raw beef from ALDI grocery stores because it could contain pieces of soft, clear plastic.

The alert includes 1.5-pound plastic trays labeled “USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS BEEF FROM ALDI, BEEF FOR CARNE PICADA” with a “Use or Freeze by” date of Aug. 22, 2023, Julian date 206 and time stamp between 08:43 and 09:23.

The packages bear establishment number “Est. 85M” on the back label, and was available in select ALDI stores nationwide.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the alert after ALDI received a complaint about the pieces of plastic in the beef.

FSIS said that there were no confirmed reports of injury or illness from eating the beef, but said it is concerned that some beef is in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. It urged consumers not to eat it, but to throw it away or return it.

Consumers with questions can call Cargill at 844-419-1574, the alert said.