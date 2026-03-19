Proposed Ohio bill would double recess time, expand recess to middle school

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine mentioned the bill during his most recent State of the State speech.

“Unstructured free play helps support a child’s mental health and the development of important life skills,” DeWine said.

DeWine argued that kids have better mental and physical health with more time to play.

“Recess gives kids the chance to go outside and just be kids during the school day,” DeWine said.

State Rep. Tom Young, R-Washington Twp., who co-sponsored the bill with Rep. Melanie Miller, R-Ashland, said the bill was inspired by a group of Montgomery County Educational Service Center students, specifically two Centerville High School students who said they felt they should get gym credit for playing sports.

Beyond a handful of school sports, Young said few students are awarded a gym credit for playing sports, even if they are in competitive gymnastics or similar.

The bill requires students to submit a document stating that they have hit 120 hours or two full seasons of a sports club. The document must be signed by the student’s parent or guardian as well as the coach or instructor of the club.

The bill is currently being considered in the Ohio House’s Education Committee.

The new recess periods count towards the total number of hours that schools are required to have each year.

Young said the bill requires schools to provide recess during the school day, but schools have flexibility on how they structure that time as long as students are getting “daily meaningful recess.”

Young said he feels strongly about adding more recess to the day with the rise in mental health issues among young people. Being active can help with mental health.

“It’s not just a healthy body, it’s a healthy mind,” Young said.

He said he has spoken with students, parents and teachers about this bill. Teachers and students have both said they need a break during the school day and Young said this would give both one.

“No one will convince me that physical education isn’t as important as a 55-minute science class,” Young said.