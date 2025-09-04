Premier Health data breach victims receiving letters to make them aware

The investigation showed files on certain Premier Health systems were subject to access and acquisition at different times between June 7 and July 12, 2023.

Affected information included name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license number or state issued identification number, passport number, individual taxpayer identification number, digital signature, login credentials, financial account information, medical information and health insurance information, according to Premier Health.

Explore CareSource expands to New York market with affiliation

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights breach portal, 10,833 people were impacted by the breach.

Hospitals are required by law to report data breaches to the HHS.

People with questions about the incident or the letters can contact Premier health’s dedicated assistance line at (855) 507-7876, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Health care had more cyberthreats in 2024 than any other critical infrastructure industry, according to the FBI’s annual Internet Crime Report, with 206 data breaches and 238 ransomware threats.