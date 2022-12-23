Power outages: How does AES Ohio decide who gets service back first?

With a winter storm bringing wind gusts of up to 50 mph to the Miami Valley this holiday weekend, residents could experience power outages due to snapped and fallen power lines.
But how do utility companies such as AES Ohio decide who gets their power restored first?
“Our power restoration process is designed to address emergency situations first and then to restore power to as many customers as possible,” read AES Ohio’s website.
Emergency situations include downed power lines, fires and services to hospitals and fire and police stations.
Once emergency situations have been taken care of, AES workers move on to large groups of customers and then address outages at individual homes.
