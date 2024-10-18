Potential record Ohio buck taken illegally; Wilmington man pleads guilty

Alexander also pleaded guilty to taking a second antlered buck during the 2023 hunting season.

The 14 counts include:

Illegal taking or possession of deer (two)

Hunting without a license

Hunting without a deer permit

Selling illegally taken or possessed deer antlers

Spotlighting

Hunting without permission (four)

Tampering with evidence

Theft

Misdemeanor theft

Falsification

Alexander’s sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 11. Maximum sanctions could include $13,750 in fines, community control, a five-year hunting license suspension, and restitution for both bucks. The larger buck’s antlers have 18 scorable points, and the final restitution has been calculated at $35,071.73. The final restitution for the second buck, with eight scorable points, is $4,625.

Three other people were charged and found guilty in the case.

Corey P. Haunert, 29, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty to six counts:

Attempted tampering with evidence

Aiding a wildlife offender in taking or possessing of deer (three)

Hunting without permission

Falsification

Kristina M. Alexander, 37, of Blanchester, pleaded guilty to two counts:

Obstructing official business

Aiding a wildlife offender

Zachary R. Haunert, 31, of Lebanon, pleaded guilty to one count:

Aiding a wildlife offender

An investigation was launched by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources after information was provided alleging that Alexander failed to obtain the lawfully required written permission prior to hunting on private property.

Alexander has told other hunting publications he harvested the deer on a 30-acre property owned by his sister.

Ohio’s Buckeye Big Buck Club secretary Mike Rex greened scored the antlers 206 7 / 8 inches, which could be the number one typical whitetail taken in Ohio, and the number three typical whitetail taken in North America.