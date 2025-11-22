Police cracking down on Ohio 48 tonight

50 minutes ago
Driving on Ohio 48 tonight in Montgomery County?

The Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have sent a warning they will be patrolling the busy roadway with extra patrols from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

This partnership aims to reduce fatal crashes and collaboratively suppress crime on our roads, according to the agencies.

“The initiative aims to raise awareness, provide education and promote community transparency through traffic safety measures,” the agencies said.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County.