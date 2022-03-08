Police ask help finding missing Dayton man

The Dayton Police Department is asking for public help finding a missing Dayton man.
Alva James Rickmon, 52, was last seen on More Avenue in Dayton wearing Steelers PJ pants, a blue hoodie, a gray coat and white shoes.
He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has shoulder-length gray hair and blue eyes.
Police said that Rickmon has ongoing medical needs.
Anyone who sees Rickmon is asked to call 911.
In Other News
1
Legal fight goes on for new U.S. House map as primary election looms
2
Oregon District survivor asks DeWine to veto gun bill, gun rights group...
3
COVID hospitalizations, ICU admissions in region down 90% from 60 days...
4
Questions sought for Ohio primary candidates for Wilberforce debates
5
Sign up to stay informed with In Your Prime reminders
About the Author