Police ask for help finding Logan County teen with family in Dayton area

Antonio Fahle | Photo courtesy of Logan County Sheriff's Office
Antonio Fahle | Photo courtesy of Logan County Sheriff's Office

Local News
By Daniel Susco
Dec 13, 2021

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help finding a missing 14-year-old with ties to the Dayton area.

Antonio Fahle ran away on foot in an unknown direction sometime between 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, according to the sheriff’s office on social media.

Fahle has family that live in the Dayton area, police said.

Fahle is six feet, four inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has braces. Police asked anyone with information on his location to call the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at 937-592-5731.

About the Author

ajc.com

Daniel Susco
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

