Police ask for help finding Logan County teen with family in Dayton area

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help finding a missing 14-year-old with ties to the Dayton area.
Antonio Fahle ran away on foot in an unknown direction sometime between 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, according to the sheriff’s office on social media.
Fahle has family that live in the Dayton area, police said.
Fahle is six feet, four inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has braces. Police asked anyone with information on his location to call the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at 937-592-5731.
