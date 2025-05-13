Pivotal week for Ohio Republicans on Trump’s ‘One, Big, Beautiful Bill’

“We want to have a bill signed into law by the first part of July,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Carey, R-Columbus. “And we will prevent the largest tax increase in American history.”

Carey is one of two Ohio lawmakers on the powerful tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, which must figure out how best to extend the expiring Trump tax cuts — while also adding in tax changes backed by the White House.

On Monday, Republicans released a 389-page tax package, which extends the expiring Trump tax cuts from 2017, and also adds in new plans, like no taxes on tips and no taxes on overtime pay.

Instead of “no taxes on Social Security benefits” as proposed by Trump, the GOP tax package gives seniors a $4,000 larger standard deduction. All of those plans are temporary and expire after 2028.

In all, three different House committees are meeting to start work on some of the most controversial details of this GOP package — like plans to cut over $700 billion in Medicaid spending, in order to fund tax cuts.

The threat of Medicaid cuts has provided Ohio Democrats with a rallying cry against this giant GOP tax and spending effort.

“They’re taking healthcare from millions and millions of Americans to make the uber-wealthy even more wealthy,” said U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Cincinnati, one of four Ohio members who will debate those changes in the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Republicans are also starting work in the House Agriculture Committee on a plan that makes cuts in various federal food aid programs. That panel must find $280 billion in savings.

Watching from the sidelines this week will be Miami Valley lawmakers like Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, and Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, as the final details of the GOP bill are assembled.

Davidson has joined other conservatives in again questioning just how much in budget cuts his party is ready to approve in the reconciliation process.

“Tell your member of Congress you expect more savings and less debt,” Davidson wrote on X.

One key GOP conservative said his initial review was not positive.

“We will need significant additional changes to garner my support,” said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas.

Before leaving on a trip to the Mideast, President Trump made one more appeal to Republicans to stick together — even though some GOP lawmakers may not like every provision in this massive measure.

“When I return,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social website, “we will work together on any and all outstanding issues, but there shouldn’t be many.”

“Republicans need to UNIFY,” the president added.