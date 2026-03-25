PHOTOS: Visitors take a tour of the Dome

The Dome Experience
The Dome Experience
The Dome Experience
The Dome Experience
The Dome Experience
The Dome Experience
The Dome Experience
The Dome Experience
The Dome Experience
The Dome Experience
The Dome Experience
The Dome Experience
The Dome Experience
The Dome Experience
The Dome Experience
The Dome Experience
The Dome Experience
The Dome Experience
The Dome Experience
The Dome Experience
The Dome Experience
The Dome Experience
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Mike Wallace, center, shoots a free throw in a gym during a tour as part of "The Dome Experience" at the Dome on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Springfield. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF