PHOTOS: St. Patrick's Day in Springfield

St. Patrick's Day in Springfield
St. Patrick's Day in Springfield
St. Patrick's Day in Springfield
St. Patrick's Day in Springfield
St. Patrick's Day in Springfield
St. Patrick's Day in Springfield
St. Patrick's Day in Springfield
St. Patrick's Day in Springfield
St. Patrick's Day in Springfield
1 / 9
Mary and Eric Putnam, Susan Murry and Reginald Ross at the O’Conners Irish Pub on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Springfield. JOSEPH COOKE / STAFF