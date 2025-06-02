Breaking: Springfield Haitians watch court developments with uncertain eye toward future

PHOTOS: Springfield gets new Lego Store

Brick Base Owner
Brick Base Legos
Brick Base Owner
Brick Base Legos
Brick Base Owner
Brick Base Legos
Brick Base Owner
Brick Base Legos
Brick Base Legos
1 / 9
Dan Jacob looks at giraffe and penguin Legos in his store on Monday, June 2, 2025, at Brick Base. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF