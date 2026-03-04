PHOTOS: Springfield Fire Rescue Division Station 5 opens

Springfield Fire Rescue Division Station 5 Grand Opening
Springfield Fire Rescue Division Station 5 Grand Opening
Springfield Fire Rescue Division Station 5 Grand Opening
Springfield Fire Rescue Division Station 5 Grand Opening
Springfield Fire Rescue Division Station 5 Grand Opening
Springfield Fire Rescue Division Station 5 Grand Opening
Springfield Fire Rescue Division Station 5 Grand Opening
Springfield Fire Rescue Division Station 5 Grand Opening
Springfield Fire Rescue Division Station 5 Grand Opening
1 / 9
Attendees leave a ribbon cutting ceremony at Springfield Fire Rescue Division Station 5 on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Springfield. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF