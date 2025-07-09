Breaking: Hospital chaplain detained by ICE was previously granted asylum, local organization says

PHOTOS: A day of work at Second Harvest Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank
Second Harvest Food Bank
Second Harvest Food Bank
Second Harvest Food Bank
Second Harvest Food Bank
Second Harvest Food Bank
Second Harvest Food Bank
Second Harvest Food Bank
Second Harvest Food Bank
Second Harvest Food Bank
Food Ordering from OrderAhead
Second Harvest Food Bank's OrderAhead
Second Harvest Food Bank
1 / 13
Jennifer Brunner, development director of Second Harvest Food Bank, stands by stacked up food and water in the warehouse of Second Harvest Food Bank on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Springfield. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF