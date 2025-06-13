Breaking: Trump again singles out Springfield, immigrants in social media rant

PHOTOS: Scenes from Project Jericho Summer Arts Camp 2025

Project Jericho Summer Arts Camp 2025
Project Jericho Summer Arts Camp 2025
Project Jericho Summer Arts Camp 2025
Project Jericho Summer Arts Camp 2025
Project Jericho Summer Arts Camp 2025
Project Jericho Summer Arts Camp 2025
Project Jericho Summer Arts Camp 2025
Project Jericho Summer Arts Camp 2025
1 / 8
Kids share laughs at the end of a dancing performance with Project Jericho Summer Arts Camp on Friday, June 13, 2025, at City Hall Plaza. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF