PHOTOS: Our favorite sports photos of 2025

Dayton beats Loyola Chicago at buzzer
Dayton's A-10 tournament struggles continue
Terry Francona makes Reds debut
Ohio State beats Texas in season opener
Dayton earns key victory at Marquette
DDN 110325 Franklin Wright State
DDN 112125 St. Henry Marion Local
Lakota West baseball regional final 060625 DDN JN
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
DDN 091225 Springboro Wayne
DDN 092625 Oakwood Valley View MAIN ART
DDN 092625 Valley View Oakwood
Badin Tippecanoe football
Beavercreek state cross country 2025
Obi Toppin
Fairmont Springboro basketball
molfenter carroll soccer
Centerville at Springfield football
Centerville at Springfield football
Centerville at Springfield football
Centerville at Springfield football
112125 Middletown vs Wayne Football
092625 Lakota West vs. Middletown Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
090525 Hamilton vs. Lakota West Football
082225 Hamilton Badin Football
082225 Hamilton Badin Football
101725 Middletown vs. Hamilton Football
091225 Lakota East vs. Hamilton football
091225 Lakota East vs. Hamilton football
112825 Middletown vs St Xavier football
110725 Middletown vs Lebanon football
092625 :Lakota West vs. Middletown Football
030725 Pacers Dunk team
101625 state tennis Oakwood
101625 State Tennis Beavercreek
081425 Cincinnati Open tennis
anna coldwater hsfb
tipp vb
Kenton Ridge Shawnee hsfb
nefb hsfb
kr softball
kr softball
hsbb
1 / 44
Dayton's Javon Bennett, right, and Zed Key, left, celebrate with Amaël L'Etang after his game-winning basket in overtime against Loyola Chicago on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staf