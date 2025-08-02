PHOTOS: 'Love Thy Neighbor,' hosted by Springfield G92 on City Hall Plaza

Hundreds of people turned out on Saturday, Aug. 2, on City Hall Plaza in downtown Springfield for "Love Thy Neighbor," which was organized by Springfield G92, a coalition of churches that says it is "committed to the safety and dignity of our Haitian neighbors and friends." Over a dozen people spoke, and two choirs performed. The organization said the goal of the event was to "project love, unity and support for our immigrant neighbors and community." BRYANT BILLING / STAFF