PHOTOS: Large fire breaks out in Urbana

West Court Street Fire
Urbana Fire
West Court Street Fire
West Court Street Fire
West Court Street Fire
West Court Street Fire
West Court Street Fire
West Court Street Fire
West Court Street Fire
West Court Street Fire
West Court Street Fire
1 / 11
Firefighters work to put out a fire on the 300 block of West Court Street in Urbana on Monday, November 3, 2025. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF