Breaking: Hundreds show support for Springfield Haitians at faith event on eve of TPS ending

PHOTOS: Large event calls for Haitian Temporary Protected Status Extension

Church Event to Call for Haitian TPS Extension
Church Event to Call for Haitian TPS Extension
Church Event to Call for Haitian TPS Extension
Church Event to Call for Haitian TPS Extension
Church Event to Call for Haitian TPS Extension
Church Event to Call for Haitian TPS Extension
Church Event to Call for Haitian TPS Extension
Church Event to Call for Haitian TPS Extension
Church Event to Call for Haitian TPS Extension
Here we stand Haitian support Springfield
Here we stand Haitian support Springfield
Here we stand Haitian support Springfield
Here we stand Haitian support Springfield
Here we stand Haitian event Springfield
Here we stand Haitian event Springfield
Here we stand Springfield Haitian event
Here we stand Haitian support Springfield
Here we stand Haitian support Springfield
Here we stand Haitian support Springfield
Here we stand Haitian support Springfield
Here we stand Haitian support Springfield
APTOPIX Haiti Immigration Faith Leaders
Haiti Immigration Faith Leaders
Haiti Immigration Faith Leaders
Haiti Immigration Faith Leaders
Haiti Immigration Faith Leaders
Haiti Immigration Faith Leaders
1 / 27
Audience members sing along to praise songs and hold pro-immigration signs during Here We Stand: Faith Leaders for Immigration Justice & Family Unity at St. John Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Springfield. Pastors, faith leaders and community members gathered to pray and call for the extension of Temporary Protected Status which is scheduled to expire on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF