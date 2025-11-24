Breaking: Oldest Clark County congregation to close after 221 years of service

PHOTOS: Holiday set up is underway for The Legendary Lights at Clifton Mill

Setup of Clifton Mill Decorations
Clifton Mill's Santa Display
Setup of Clifton Mill Decorations
Setup of Clifton Mill Decorations
Clifton Mill Owner
Setup of Clifton Mill Decorations
Setup of Clifton Mill Decorations
Clifton Mill's Santa Display
Clifton Mill's Santa Display
Setup of Clifton Mill Decorations
1 / 10
Wyatt Pyles, left, and Derek Orr walk past Christmas decorations on Monday, November 24, 2025, at Clifton Mill. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF