Breaking: 5,400 people without power as storms, gusty winds hit Southwest Ohio

PHOTOS: Heavy rainfall hits Springfield

Rainy Springfield Weather
Rainy Springfield Weather
Rainy Springfield Weather
Rainy Springfield Weather
Rainy Springfield Weather
Rainy Springfield Weather
Rainy Springfield Weather
Rainy Springfield Weather
Rainy Springfield Weather
Rainy Springfield Weather
1 / 10
Vehicles travel on East Main Street on the rainy morning of Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Springfield. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF