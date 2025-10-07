PHOTOS: Halloween displays and decorations in Springfield

Local Halloween Decorations
Local Halloween Decorations
Local Halloween Decorations
Local Halloween Decorations
Local Halloween Decorations
Local Halloween Decorations
Local Halloween Decorations
Local Halloween Decorations
1 / 8
A Halloween display with large creatures sits in a front yard on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, on Crescent Street in Springfield. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF