PHOTOS: Fatal crash on State Route 4 in Clark County killed at least one person Friday afternoon

State Route 4 fatal crash
Moorefield Twp. fatal crash
Fatal crash in Moorefield Twp.
Moorefield Twp. fatal crash
Fatal crash scene in Clark County
Moorefield Twp. fatal crash
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Photos from the aftermath of a semi-trailer crash on State Route 4 at Prairie Road in Moorefield Twp. that killed at least one person. JOSEPH COOKE / STAFF