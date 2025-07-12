PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center

PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
PHOTOS: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center
1 / 50
Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors brought their tour to The Rose Music Center at The Heights in Huber Heights on Saturday, July 12, 2025. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER