PHOTOS: A look at of 2026 "Peeps in History" display

Props are set up on table to recreate a mixture of historic Clark County scenes on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, for the "Peeps in History" display at the Heritage Center in Springfield. Each year the group searches through the archives for a picture from Clark County's past. The group then recreates the scene using props and marshmallow Peeps as the people in the picture. The Peeps will be on display in the Heritage Center until summer. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF