BreakingNews
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there
X

Payroll Project: State employee overtime up $30M in 2022; top earners paid over $400K

Credit: Avery Kreemer

Credit: Avery Kreemer

Local News
By
24 minutes ago

Every year, the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun obtain public employee pay data for state employees and local government employees in our region and analyze them as part of our Payroll Project.

This includes a searchable database of public employees who made at least $50,000 in 2022. Search the data here.

Here are some key data points about state employees in the Payroll Project data:

- The 18 highest paid state employees last year all worked for the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. Most were psychiatrists. Their pay ranged from $335,909 to $478,217.

- The highest paid state employee last year was psychiatrist Florence V. Kimbo with the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. He earned $478,217, of which $192,635.24 was for overtime.

- Overtime jumped $30 million last year for state employees. Overtime totaled $193,249,045 in 2022, compared to $163,329,493 in 2021. There were 268 state employees paid at least $50,000 in overtime compensation.

- There were 584 state of Ohio employees paid more than $150,000 in 2022. The average gross pay for all employees working for the state of Ohio was $64,940 in 2022, an increase from $62,234 in 2021.

- Ohio had 48,845 total employees last year paid any amount, a number that has steadily decreased from 52,238 in 2016.

- Total payroll for the state of Ohio was $3.7 billion in 2022. This includes a 3% general wage increase for bargaining unit and bargaining unit-exempt employees that was received July 1, 2022. This is an increase of approximately 3.53% from 2021 total payroll.

Explore5 things to know about our Payroll Project
In Other News
1
Dayton Air Show leaders: To avoid traffic headaches, arrive early
2
Warm, wetter than normal weather more likely in July
3
John Stafford charged with illegal voting in Greene County
4
Boater finds body at Indian Lake State Park, ODNR investigating
5
Search public employee salaries: 5 things to know about our Payroll...

About the Author

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top