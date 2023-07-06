Payroll Project: State employee overtime up $30M in 2022; top earners paid over $400K

Every year, the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun obtain public employee pay data for state employees and local government employees in our region and analyze them as part of our Payroll Project.

This includes a searchable database of public employees who made at least $50,000 in 2022. Search the data here.

Here are some key data points about state employees in the Payroll Project data:

- The 18 highest paid state employees last year all worked for the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. Most were psychiatrists. Their pay ranged from $335,909 to $478,217.

- The highest paid state employee last year was psychiatrist Florence V. Kimbo with the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. He earned $478,217, of which $192,635.24 was for overtime.

- Overtime jumped $30 million last year for state employees. Overtime totaled $193,249,045 in 2022, compared to $163,329,493 in 2021. There were 268 state employees paid at least $50,000 in overtime compensation.

- There were 584 state of Ohio employees paid more than $150,000 in 2022. The average gross pay for all employees working for the state of Ohio was $64,940 in 2022, an increase from $62,234 in 2021.

- Ohio had 48,845 total employees last year paid any amount, a number that has steadily decreased from 52,238 in 2016.

- Total payroll for the state of Ohio was $3.7 billion in 2022. This includes a 3% general wage increase for bargaining unit and bargaining unit-exempt employees that was received July 1, 2022. This is an increase of approximately 3.53% from 2021 total payroll.