Over 2K pounds of online-order beef patties recalled for neoprene pieces

More than 2,000 pounds of ground beef from online distributor Weinstein Wholesale Meats, Inc., have been recalled because it may contain pieces of white neoprene.

The recall affects about 2,122 pounds of 10.7-ounce vacuum sealed packages containing two ground beef patties, labeled “100% Grass Fed & Finished Beef Burger Patties 85% Lean/15% Fat” with a “Use/Freeze By” date of April 11, 2023.

The patties bear the establishment number “Est. 6987″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the recall, the problem was discovered after the distributor received multiple complaints of white “rubber-like” material when they were cooking the beef patties.

The company said that it hasn’t had any confirmed reports of adverse reactions to eating the beef patties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service urged consumers who have bought the patties not to eat them, but to throw them away or return them.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Pre Brands, LLC Chief Marketing Officer Nicole Schumacher by calling 844-773-3663 or by emailing reachus@eatpre.com.

