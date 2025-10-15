Our elections coverage is free: Here’s where to find it

The future of your community, how much you pay in property, income and sales taxes and more is on the ballot in November.
We’re here to help you make an informed vote.
The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News have a team of reporters digging into local races and issues to help our readers understand what’s on the ballot. And all of it is free.
Here’s how to get the most out of our coverage:
Voter Guide: Go here for our Voter Guide, featuring answers from hundreds of candidates for local offices laying out in their own words their platforms and top priorities if elected.
Morning newsletters: Want the latest election news delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our Morning email newsletters, including not just election news but other top news from your community.
— Go here to sign up for the Dayton Daily News Morning Briefing newsletter.
— Go here to sign up for the Springfield News-Sun Daily Headlines newsletter.
— Go here to sign up for the Journal-News Daily Headlines newsletter.
App: Download our app, which has a special section full of election coverage, as well as the latest breaking news brought straight to your smartphone.
— Dayton Daily News: Apple Store | Google Play Store
— Springfield News-Sun: Apple Store | Google Play Store
— Journal-News: Apple Store | Google Play Store
Social media: You can also follow our elections coverage on social media:
— Dayton Daily News is on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.
— Springfield News-Sun is on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.
— Journal-News is on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.
Election 2025: To read all of our election coverage of races, issues and helpful info on how to make sure your vote is counted, go to our elections pages:
— https://www.daytondailynews.com/elections/
— https://www.journal-news.com/elections/
About the Author