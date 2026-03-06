OSU opens new, $1.9B University Hospital

The hospital tower replaces the current 625-bed Ohio State University Hospital made up of two buildings built in the 1950s and 1970s.

“Our current hospital has served our community well, but a new facility is needed for Ohio State to continue leading the health care transformation,” Dr. John J. Warner, chief executive officer of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and executive vice president at Ohio State, said in a press release.

While about half of medical center admissions come from central Ohio’s Franklin County and about 15% come from the six surrounding counties, more than one-third come from the rest of the state.

“It is with immense pride to know that our organization is making this investment in our patients, in their families, in the experience of our staff, our providers, our nurses, our pharmacists, all of our learners,” said Dr. Andrew Thomas, who is the Robert F. Wolfe and Edgar T. Wolfe Foundation chief clinical officer at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and senior associate vice president for Health Sciences.

The new hospital features 820 patient rooms with advanced technology, 24 operating rooms, 234 intensive care unit beds, and areas for stroke care, cancer treatment and Level 4 maternity care, according to a press release from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The 1.9-million-square-foot, 26-story hospital is the largest single-facility construction project that’s been undertaken at Ohio State, according to the university.

“Advanced technology in each room and throughout the hospital improves their experience, reflecting the team’s careful planning. It helps their healing and their comfort level, and it will certainly bolster their positive mood,” Thomas said about the patient experience.

The new patient rooms are 349 square feet with 9-foot windows. Every room includes a 75-inch digital screen that lets patients access care team details, telehealth and video conferencing, learn about their health and watch entertainment.

The new hospital also adds 148 additional beds for patients of the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute.

The close proximity of both hospitals is a benefit for patients and care teams who can more easily collaborate on complex cases, said Traci Mignery, interim chief nursing officer of University Hospital and Ross Heart Hospital. Enhanced nurse call systems also increase patient care efficiency and continuity during their stay.

“These things really make a difference in us being able to connect with our patients and focus on them and the personalized care they need,” Mignery said.

