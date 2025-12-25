Opinion: A refugee at Christmas: Why Ohio must protect Haitian families

Haiti is in crisis. Political instability, gang violence, and economic collapse have left families with little hope of safety. To end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) now would force parents and children back into chaos, undoing the fragile stability they have found here.

The Trump administration has promised mass deportations, and Springfield has been singled out in speeches. But Christmas calls us to look past political rhetoric. It calls us to see people through the lens of compassion.

Extending TPS is not a partisan act—it is a moral one. It ensures that asylum claims are carefully reviewed, that families are not torn apart, and that communities like Springfield can continue to benefit from the contributions of Haitian neighbors. Churches across Ohio know this firsthand. They host English classes, food pantries, and worship services where Haitian families are not statistics but friends. Deportation would devastate those families and weaken the fabric of our communities.

The angels’ proclamation on that first Christmas night was clear: “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace.” Peace cannot exist when families live in fear of raids, when children are afraid to attend school, and when parents wonder if they will be taken away. The call of Christmas is to embody peace, not panic; compassion, not cruelty.

Some argue that immigration law must be enforced to preserve order. But order without justice is fragile, and law without mercy is hollow. Extending TPS is not a permanent solution—it is a temporary safeguard until Haiti stabilizes. It is a way of saying that America will not send families back into danger until there is a reasonable chance of safety. That is both prudent policy and moral responsibility.

Ohio has always been a place where faith and civic duty intersect. Our history includes abolitionists who sheltered freedom seekers and churches that welcomed refugees from Vietnam, Bosnia, and Afghanistan. Haitian families are now part of that story. They work in our factories, attend our schools, and worship in our pews. They are not outsiders—they are neighbors.

The Christmas season reminds us that God’s peace is not abstract. It is lived out in how we treat one another. The Apostle Paul wrote that “the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” That peace must extend to Haitian families who long for stability. It must shape our policies as well as our prayers.

We call on elected leaders—both here in Ohio and in Washington—to extend TPS until Haiti is safe and asylum cases are fully reviewed. This is not weakness. It is strength rooted in compassion. It is the recognition that America is at its best when it protects the vulnerable. And it is a reminder that the child in the manger was once a refugee, and that to honor him we must honor those who seek safety today.

This Christmas, let us rejoice in the peace of Christ, rest in the peace of God, and rise to the calling of peacemakers. Extending TPS is one way we can live that mission, ensuring that Haitian families in Springfield and across Ohio experience not fear, but the peace proclaimed on that holy night.